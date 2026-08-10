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HomeCompare BikesExecutive vs Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024]

Polarity Smart Executive vs Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024]

In 2026 Polarity Smart Executive or Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Polarity Smart Executive Price starts at Rs. 38,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (last recorded price). The range of Executive up to 80 km/charge and the Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. Polarity Smart offers the Executive in 3 colours.
Executive vs Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Executive Sport 63 mini [2022-2024]
BrandPolarity SmartTunwal
Price₹ 38,000₹ 49,990
Range80 km/charge55-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity0.2 kWh-
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Filters
Executive
Polarity Smart Executive
E1K
₹38,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024]
Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024]
48V LA
₹49,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Polarity Smart Executive Visual Comparison

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Specification
Kerb Weight
55 kg-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
80 km55-70 km
Max Speed
40 kmph25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1 kW-
Drive Type
Hub Motor, Chain DriveHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Display
YesYes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
0.2 kWh1.56 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
41,08249,990
Ex-Showroom Price
38,00049,990
RTO
00
Insurance
3,0820
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8831,074

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