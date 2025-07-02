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HomeCompare BikesS1 X [2023-2025] vs RayZR 125

Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). S1 X [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 6 kW W & 155 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. S1 X [2023-2025] has a range of up to 95-193 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
S1 X [2023-2025] vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 x [2023-2025] Rayzr 125
BrandOla ElectricYamaha
Price₹ 94,999₹ 74,960
Range95-193 km/charge-
Mileage-71.33 kmpl
Battery Capacity2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
S1 X [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025]
2kWh
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹74,960*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Speedometer
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm145 mm
Length
1860 mm1880 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg99 kg
Additional Storage
Yes21 L
Height
1298 mm1190 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm785 mm
Width
850 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
12 inchFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 90/90- R12, Rear: 90/90- R12Front :-90/90-12Rear :-110/90-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Scooter Speed
high-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.1 sec3.83s
Range
100 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph91 kmph
Max Power
5.8 kW8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Swappable Battery
No-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
155 Nm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.7kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Chassis
Tubular & Sheet metal-
Front Suspension
Twin telescopic Telescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Dual shockUnit Swing
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, Normal & Sport-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
34 L21 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.3 inch Segmented LCD-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50000 KM-
Battery Capacity
2 kWh-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Projector Headlights
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,71486,928
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99974,960
RTO
05,996
Insurance
3,7155,972
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1211,868

RayZR 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs NTORQ 125
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Activa 125
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Jupiter 125

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
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2 Jul 2025
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Latest Videos

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