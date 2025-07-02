In 2026 Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). S1 X [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 6 kW W & 155 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. S1 X [2023-2025] has a range of up to 95-193 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
S1 X [2023-2025] vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1 x [2023-2025]
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|Ola Electric
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 74,960
|Range
|95-193 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.33 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|-