In 2026 Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S1 X [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 6 kW W & 155 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. S1 X [2023-2025] has a range of up to 95-193 km/charge. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
S1 X [2023-2025] vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1 x [2023-2025]
|Fz-fi v3
|Brand
|Ola Electric
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 1.08 Lakhs
|Range
|95-193 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49.30 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|-