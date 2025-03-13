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HomeCompare BikesS1 X [2023-2025] vs FZ-FI V3

Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S1 X [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 6 kW W & 155 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. S1 X [2023-2025] has a range of up to 95-193 km/charge. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
S1 X [2023-2025] vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 x [2023-2025] Fz-fi v3
BrandOla ElectricYamaha
Price₹ 94,999₹ 1.08 Lakhs
Range95-193 km/charge-
Mileage-49.30 kmpl
Battery Capacity2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
S1 X [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025]
2kWh
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Left Side View
Speedometer
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm165 mm
Length
1860 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg135 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1298 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm790 mm
Width
850 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
12 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 90/90- R12, Rear: 90/90- R12Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Scooter Speed
high-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.1 sec-
Range
100 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
5.8 kW12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Swappable Battery
No-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
155 Nm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.7kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Chassis
Tubular & Sheet metal-
Front Suspension
Twin telescopic Telescopic fork
Rear Suspension
Dual shock7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, Normal & Sport-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
34 L-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.3 inch Segmented LCDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50000 KM-
Battery Capacity
2 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Projector Headlights
LED-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,7141,27,255
Ex-Showroom Price
94,9991,08,466
RTO
010,177
Insurance
3,7158,612
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1212,735

FZ-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4

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