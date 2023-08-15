Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Swappable Battery
|No
|-
|No Of Batteries
|1
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Self Start Only
|Motor Power
|6000 W
|-
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Chain Drive
|Charging at Charging Station
|Yes
|No
|Charging at Home
|Yes
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹93,925
|₹1,21,901
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹89,999
|₹1,04,700
|RTO
|₹0
|₹8,909
|Insurance
|₹3,926
|₹6,617
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹1,675
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,018
|₹2,620