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HomeCompare BikesS1 X [2023-2025] vs Fascino 125

Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). S1 X [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 6 kW W & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. S1 X [2023-2025] has a range of up to 95-193 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
S1 X [2023-2025] vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 x [2023-2025] Fascino 125
BrandOla ElectricYamaha
Price₹ 94,999₹ 77,200
Range95-193 km/charge-
Mileage-49 kmpl
Battery Capacity2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
S1 X [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025]
2kWh
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Handle Bar View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm145 mm
Length
1860 mm1920 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg98 kg
Additional Storage
Yes21 L
Height
1298 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm780 mm
Width
850 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
12 inch-
Tyre Size
Front: 90/90- R12, Rear: 90/90- R12Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Scooter Speed
high-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.1 sec-
Range
100 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
5.8 kW8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Swappable Battery
No-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
155 Nm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.7kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Chassis
Tubular & Sheet metal-
Front Suspension
Twin telescopic Telescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Dual shockUnit Swing
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, Normal & Sport-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
34 L21 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.3 inch Segmented LCD-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50000 KM-
Battery Capacity
2 kWh-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Projector Headlights
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,71489,391
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99977,200
RTO
06,176
Insurance
3,7156,015
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1211,921

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