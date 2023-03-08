In 2026 Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). S1 X [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 6 kW W & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. S1 X [2023-2025] has a range of up to 95-193 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
S1 X [2023-2025] vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1 x [2023-2025]
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Ola Electric
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 77,200
|Range
|95-193 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|-