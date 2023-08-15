Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Swappable Battery
|No
|-
|No Of Batteries
|1
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Push Button Start
|Motor Power
|6000 W
|3000 W
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|Yes
|-
|Charging at Home
|Yes
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹93,925
|₹1,27,477
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹89,999
|₹1,15,000
|RTO
|₹0
|₹9,200
|Insurance
|₹3,926
|₹3,277
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,018
|₹2,739