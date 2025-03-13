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HomeCompare BikesS1 X [2023-2025] vs Notte125

Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] vs Vespa Notte125

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). S1 X [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 6 kW W & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. S1 X [2023-2025] has a range of up to 95-193 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
S1 X [2023-2025] vs Notte125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 x [2023-2025] Notte125
BrandOla ElectricVespa
Price₹ 94,999₹ 0.93 Lakhs
Range95-193 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
S1 X [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025]
2kWh
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
1860 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg
Additional Storage
Yes
Height
1298 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm
Width
850 mm
Wheel Size
12 inchFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 90/90- R12, Rear: 90/90- R12Front :-90/100 - 10, Rear :-90/100 - 10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Scooter Speed
high-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.1 sec-
Range
100 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph-
Max Power
5.8 kW9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Swappable Battery
No-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
155 Nm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.7kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Chassis
Tubular & Sheet metalMonocoque Full Steel body construction
Front Suspension
Twin telescopic Aircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Rear Suspension
Dual shockDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, Normal & Sport-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
34 L-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.3 inch Segmented LCD-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50000 KM-
Battery Capacity
2 kWh12 V/5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Projector Headlights
LED-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
EMI
2,121NaN

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