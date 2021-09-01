HT Auto
Ola Electric S1 X vs TVS Raider

S1 X
Ola Electric S1 X
2kWh
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹86,803*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
No-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
6000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,9251,03,457
Ex-Showroom Price
89,99989,089
RTO
08,627
Insurance
3,9265,741
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0182,223
Expert Reviews
Verdict

