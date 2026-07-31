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HomeCompare BikesS1 X [2023-2025] vs Raider

Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). S1 X [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 6 kW W & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. S1 X [2023-2025] has a range of up to 95-193 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
S1 X [2023-2025] vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 x [2023-2025] Raider
BrandOla ElectricTVS
Price₹ 94,999₹ 82,860
Range95-193 km/charge-
Mileage-71.94 kmpl
Battery Capacity2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
S1 X [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025]
2kWh
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Rear Right View
Speedometer
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Length
1860 mm2070 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg123 kg
Additional Storage
YesYes
Height
1298 mm1028 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm780 mm
Width
850 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
12 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 90/90- R12, Rear: 90/90- R12Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Scooter Speed
high-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.1 sec-
Range
100 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph99 kmph
Max Power
5.8 kW11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Swappable Battery
No-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
155 Nm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.7kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Chassis
Tubular & Sheet metalSingle cradle tubular frame
Front Suspension
Twin telescopic Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Dual shockMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, Normal & SportYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
34 LYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
4.3 inch Segmented LCDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50000 KM-
Battery Capacity
2 kWh-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Projector Headlights
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,71495,526
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99982,860
RTO
06,560
Insurance
3,7156,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1212,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

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