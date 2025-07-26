hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesS1 X [2023-2025] vs NTORQ 125

Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). S1 X [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 6 kW W & 155 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. S1 X [2023-2025] has a range of up to 95-193 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
S1 X [2023-2025] vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 x [2023-2025] Ntorq 125
BrandOla ElectricTVS
Price₹ 94,999₹ 82,500
Range95-193 km/charge-
Mileage-47 to 50 kmpl
Battery Capacity2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
S1 X [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025]
2kWh
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Disc
₹82,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm155 mm
Length
1860 mm1861 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg111 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1298 mm1164 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm770 mm
Width
850 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
12 inchFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 90/90- R12, Rear: 90/90- R12Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Scooter Speed
high-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.1 sec-
Range
100 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph-
Max Power
5.8 kW9.5 PS @ 7000 rpm
Swappable Battery
No-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
155 Nm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.7kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Chassis
Tubular & Sheet metal-
Front Suspension
Twin telescopic Telescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers
Rear Suspension
Dual shockCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, Normal & SportStreet,Sport
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
34 L21 L
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
4.3 inch Segmented LCD-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50000 KM-
Battery Capacity
2 kWh-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Projector Headlights
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,71497,834
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99982,500
RTO
09,153
Insurance
3,7156,181
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1212,102

NTORQ 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs RayZR 125
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Jupiter 125
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Dio

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The all-electric MG Cyberster convertible could have dual electric motors and is the first of its kind since the Tesla Roadster.
Auto recap, July 25: MG Cyberster launched, TVS Ntorq 125 Super Soldier Edition launched and more
26 Jul 2025
Ola Electric is offering discounts of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26,750 on its electric scooters.
Range Barse discount by Ola Electric, up to 26,750 off on S1 Air and S1 X+ models
13 Mar 2025
In terms of design, the S1 X+ looks very similar to other S1 electric scooters.
Ola S1 X+ spotted in Bangalore, deliveries to begin soon
20 Feb 2025
TVS Motor Company has refreshed the Ntorq 125 lineup with new colors and graphics for the Disc and Race Edition variants ahead of the festive season. The mechanical specifications remain unchanged, maintaining its popular appeal among sporty 125 cc scooters.
TVS Ntorq 125 updated with new colour schemes
26 Jun 2026
Despite being on sale for quite some years now, the design and popularity of the Ntorq 125 remain unchanged.
3 scooters I would buy if I were upgrading from TVS Ntorq 125
5 Aug 2026
The Ola S1 X+ 5.2 kWh debuts with an 11 kW motor, 125 kmph top speed, and brake-by-wire techThe Ola S1 X+ 5.2 kWh debuts with an 11 kW motor, 125 kmph top speed, and brake-by-wire tech
Ola S1 X+ 5.2 kWh launched at 1.29 lakh with 320 km range
13 Apr 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

TVS and Hyundai's E4W Concept EV has been designed for intra-city mobility and last-mile mobility solutions, to be operational in the commercial sector. The electric four-seater car can be used as an alternative to e-rickshaws in the future.
E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
Move OS 3 brings a slew of upgrades to the electric scooters including hyerrcharging, party mode, Bluetooth connectivity, proximity lock and more.
Ola Move OS 3: Key feature updates
28 Dec 2022
The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
19 Jan 2025
EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
The Ola Roadster X is the entry level variant from the Roadster series and it starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>74,999 for the 2.5 kWh battery option.
Ola Roadster, Roadster X electric motorcycles launched: Price, range, battery explained
10 Feb 2025
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers