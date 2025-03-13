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HomeCompare BikesS1 X [2023-2025] vs Jupiter 125

Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] vs TVS Jupiter 125

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). S1 X [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 6 kW W & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. S1 X [2023-2025] has a range of up to 95-193 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
S1 X [2023-2025] vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 x [2023-2025] Jupiter 125
BrandOla ElectricTVS
Price₹ 94,999₹ 78,100
Range95-193 km/charge-
Mileage-57.27 kmpl
Battery Capacity2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
S1 X [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025]
2kWh
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum Alloy
₹78,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Right View
Speedometer
Foot Space View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm163 mm
Length
1860 mm1852 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm1275 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg108 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1298 mm1168 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm765 mm
Width
850 mm681 mm
Wheel Size
12 inchFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 90/90- R12, Rear: 90/90- R12Front :-90/90 -12, Rear :- 90/90 -12
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Scooter Speed
high-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.1 sec-
Range
100 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph95 kmph
Max Power
5.8 kW8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm
Swappable Battery
No-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
155 Nm10.5 Nm @ 4500 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.7kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Chassis
Tubular & Sheet metal-
Front Suspension
Twin telescopic Telescopic Hydraulic
Rear Suspension
Dual shockMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox MIG with Spring aid 3 step adjustable rear shox with canister
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, Normal & Sport-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
34 L33 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
4.3 inch Segmented LCDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50000 KM-
Battery Capacity
2 kWh-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Projector Headlights
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,71490,380
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99978,100
RTO
06,248
Insurance
3,7156,032
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1211,942

Jupiter 125 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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