In 2026 Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). S1 X [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 6 kW W & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. S1 X [2023-2025] has a range of up to 95-193 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
S1 X [2023-2025] vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1 x [2023-2025]
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Ola Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 78,100
|Range
|95-193 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|57.27 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|-