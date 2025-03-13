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HomeCompare BikesS1 X [2023-2025] vs Jupiter [2013-2024]

Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] vs TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). S1 X [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 6 kW W & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. S1 X [2023-2025] has a range of up to 95-193 km/charge. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
S1 X [2023-2025] vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 x [2023-2025] Jupiter [2013-2024]
BrandOla ElectricTVS
Price₹ 94,999₹ 73,340
Range95-193 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-109.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
S1 X [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025]
2kWh
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Left Side View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm150 mm
Length
1860 mm1834 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm1275 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg107 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1298 mm1115 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm765 mm
Width
850 mm650 mm
Wheel Size
12 inch-
Tyre Size
Front: 90/90- R12, Rear: 90/90- R12-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Scooter Speed
high-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.1 sec-
Range
100 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph78 kmph
Max Power
5.8 kW7.47 PS
Swappable Battery
No-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
155 Nm8.4 Nm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.7kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Chassis
Tubular & Sheet metalHigh Rigidity Underbone Type
Front Suspension
Twin telescopic Telescopic hydraulic
Rear Suspension
Dual shock3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, Normal & Sport-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
34 L21 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.3 inch Segmented LCD-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50000 KM-
Battery Capacity
2 kWh4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Projector Headlights
LED-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,71485,313
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99973,340
RTO
05,867
Insurance
3,7156,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1211,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

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