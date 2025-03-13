S1 X [2023-2025] vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 x [2023-2025] Burgman street [2028-2026] Brand Ola Electric Suzuki Price ₹ 94,999 ₹ 88,376 Range 95-193 km/charge - Mileage - 48 kmpl Battery Capacity 2 kWh - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 3 Hours 30 Minutes -

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). S1 X [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 6 kW W & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. S1 X [2023-2025] has a range of up to 95-193 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.