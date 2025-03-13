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HomeCompare BikesS1 X [2023-2025] vs Burgman Street [2028-2026]

Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] vs Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). S1 X [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 6 kW W & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. S1 X [2023-2025] has a range of up to 95-193 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
S1 X [2023-2025] vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 x [2023-2025] Burgman street [2028-2026]
BrandOla ElectricSuzuki
Price₹ 94,999₹ 88,376
Range95-193 km/charge-
Mileage-48 kmpl
Battery Capacity2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
S1 X [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025]
2kWh
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Rear Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Length
1860 mm1880 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg110 kg
Additional Storage
Yes21.5 L
Height
1298 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm780 mm
Width
850 mm715 mm
Wheel Size
12 inchFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 90/90- R12, Rear: 90/90- R12Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Scooter Speed
high-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.1 sec-
Range
100 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph95 kmph
Max Power
5.8 kW8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Swappable Battery
No-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
155 Nm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.7kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Chassis
Tubular & Sheet metal-
Front Suspension
Twin telescopic Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Dual shockSwing Arm
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, Normal & Sport-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
34 L21.5 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.3 inch Segmented LCDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50000 KM-
Battery Capacity
2 kWh12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
LED-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,7141,05,375
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99988,376
RTO
010,485
Insurance
3,7156,514
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1212,264

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