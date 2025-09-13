In 2026 Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). S1 X [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 6 kW W & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. S1 X [2023-2025] has a range of up to 95-193 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
S1 X [2023-2025] vs Avenis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1 x [2023-2025]
|Avenis
|Brand
|Ola Electric
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 83,793
|Range
|95-193 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|-