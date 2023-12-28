Saved Articles

Ola Electric S1 X vs SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2

In 2023 Ola Electric S1 X or SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the ...Read More

S1 X
Ola Electric S1 X
2kWh
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Super Eco SE 2
SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2
SE 2 STD
₹62,652*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
No-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
6000 W250 - 1000 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,92562,652
Ex-Showroom Price
89,99962,652
RTO
00
Insurance
3,9260
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0181,346

