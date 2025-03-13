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HomeCompare BikesS1 X [2023-2025] vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). S1 X [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 6 kW W & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. S1 X [2023-2025] has a range of up to 95-193 km/charge. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
S1 X [2023-2025] vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 x [2023-2025] Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
BrandOla ElectricRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 94,999₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Range95-193 km/charge-
Mileage-38.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-346 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
S1 X [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025]
2kWh
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Left Side View
Handle Bar View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm135 mm
Length
1860 mm2170 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm1395 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg186 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1298 mm1120 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm800 mm
Width
850 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
12 inchFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 90/90- R12, Rear: 90/90- R12Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Scooter Speed
high
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.1 sec
Range
100 km
Max Speed
90 kmph
Max Power
5.8 kW19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
Swappable Battery
No-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
155 Nm28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start Only
Motor Power
2.7kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Chassis
Tubular & Sheet metalSingle downtube, using engine as stressed member
Front Suspension
Twin telescopic Telescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Dual shockTwin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travel
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, Normal & Sport-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
34 L-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.3 inch Segmented LCD-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50000 KM-
Battery Capacity
2 kWh12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Projector Headlights
LED-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,7141,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
94,9991,38,726
RTO
011,728
Insurance
3,7158,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1213,413

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