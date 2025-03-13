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HomeCompare BikesS1 X [2023-2025] vs RV400

Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of S1 X [2023-2025] up to 95-193 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
S1 X [2023-2025] vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 x [2023-2025] Rv400
BrandOla ElectricRevolt Motors
Price₹ 94,999₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range95-193 km/charge150 km/charge
Battery Capacity2 kWh-
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
S1 X [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025]
2kWh
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm215 mm
Length
1860 mm2156 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm1350 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg108 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1298 mm1112 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm814 mm
Width
850 mm813 mm
Wheel Size
12 inchFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Tyre Size
Front: 90/90- R12, Rear: 90/90- R12Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Scooter Speed
high-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.1 sec-
Range
100 km150 km
Max Speed
90 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
5.8 kW-
Swappable Battery
NoYes
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
155 Nm170 Nm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start
Motor Power
2.7kW3000 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Chassis
Tubular & Sheet metalLightweight Single cradle Frame
Front Suspension
Twin telescopic Upside Down Forks
Rear Suspension
Dual shockMonoshock(Adjustable)
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, Normal & SportEco, Normal and Sport
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
34 L-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
4.3 inch Segmented LCDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes3 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50000 KM-
Battery Capacity
2 kWh-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Projector Headlights
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,7141,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
94,9991,39,950
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7155,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1213,132

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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