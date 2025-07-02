In 2026 Ola Electric S1 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). S1 engine makes power and torque 8500 w & 58 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
S1 vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|Ola Electric
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|₹ 74,960
|Range
|128-181 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.33 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.97 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-