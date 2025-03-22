In 2026 Ola Electric S1 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S1 engine makes power and torque 8500 w & 58 Nm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
S1 vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1
|Fzs-fi v3
|Brand
|Ola Electric
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|Range
|128-181 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49.31 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.97 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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