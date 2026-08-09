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HomeCompare BikesS1 vs FZ-FI V3

Ola Electric S1 vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S1 engine makes power and torque 8500 w & 58 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
S1 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 Fz-fi v3
BrandOla ElectricYamaha
Price₹ 1.24 Lakhs₹ 1.08 Lakhs
Range128-181 km/charge-
Mileage-49.30 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.97 kWh-
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
S1
Ola Electric S1
Pro
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front:-110 / 70 - 12Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm282 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm220 mm
Length
1859 mm
Width
712 mm
Height
1160 mm
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
792 mm
Ground Clearance1
165 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm
Underseat Storage
36L
Kerb Weight
125 kg
Max Torque
58 Nm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Motor Type
Mid drive IPM-
Motor Power
8500 w -
Range
181 km/charge-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Chassis
Tubular-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Single ForkTelescopic fork
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Braking Type
Combine Braking System-
Charging Point
Yes-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Fast Charging Time
75 km in 18 min-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Processor
1.8 GHz Octacore-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Geofencing
Yes-
Gradeability
12°-
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Navigation
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
7 Inch touch screenYes
Top Speed
115 kmph-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
3s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
5s-
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Battery Capacity
3.97 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,22,0991,27,255
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,1491,08,466
RTO
8,81110,177
Insurance
3,1398,612
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6242,735

FZ-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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