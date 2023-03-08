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Ola Electric S1 vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). S1 engine makes power and torque 8500 w & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
S1 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 Fascino 125
BrandOla ElectricYamaha
Price₹ 1.24 Lakhs₹ 77,200
Range128-181 km/charge-
Mileage-49 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.97 kWh-
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
S1
Ola Electric S1
Pro
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ola Electric S1 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front:-110 / 70 - 12Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm190 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm-
Length
1859 mm
Width
712 mm
Height
1160 mm
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
792 mm
Ground Clearance1
165 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm
Underseat Storage
36L
Kerb Weight
125 kg
Max Torque
58 Nm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Motor Type
Mid drive IPM-
Motor Power
8500 w -
Range
181 km/charge-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Chassis
Tubular-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Single ForkTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Mono ShockUnit Swing
Features
Braking Type
Combine Braking System-
Charging Point
Yes-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Fast Charging Time
75 km in 18 min-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Processor
1.8 GHz Octacore-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Geofencing
Yes-
Gradeability
12°-
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Navigation
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
7 Inch touch screen-
Top Speed
115 kmph-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
3s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
5s-
Headlight
LED-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Battery Capacity
3.97 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,22,09989,391
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,14977,200
RTO
8,8116,176
Insurance
3,1396,015
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6241,921

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