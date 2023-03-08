In 2026 Ola Electric S1 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). S1 engine makes power and torque 8500 w & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
S1 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Ola Electric
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|₹ 77,200
|Range
|128-181 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.97 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-