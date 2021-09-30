|Max Torque
|58 Nm
|9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Belt Drive
|Motor Type
|Mid drive IPM
|-
|Motor Power
|8500 w
|-
|Range
|121 km/charge
|-
|Starting
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Reverse Gear
|Yes
|-
Ola S1 range of electric scooter models have finally received the much-awaited MoveOS3 software update which brings to life several key promises that Ola Electric has been making for quite some time now. While a number of the new updates put the focus on the fun aspect of the electric scooter model, there are also several key convenience options, the biggest being the Hypercharger network now avai...Read More