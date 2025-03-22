In 2026 Ola Electric S1 or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). S1 engine makes power and torque 8500 w & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
S1 vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1
|Notte125
|Brand
|Ola Electric
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Range
|128-181 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.97 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-