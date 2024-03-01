Saved Articles

Ola Electric S1 vs TVS Scooty Pep Plus

Ola Electric S1 vs TVS Scooty Pep Plus comparison

S1 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 Scooty pep plus
BrandOla ElectricTVS
Price₹ 85,099₹ 65,514
Range128-181 km/charge-
Mileage-50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-87.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
S1
Ola Electric S1
STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
58 Nm6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Motor Type
Mid drive IPM-
Motor Power
8500 w -
Range
121 km/charge-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,99476,694
Ex-Showroom Price
85,09965,514
RTO
05,241
Insurance
5,8955,939
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9551,648

