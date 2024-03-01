In 2024 Ola Electric S1 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Ola Electric S1 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 85,099 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price). S1 engine makes power and torque 8500 w & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. S1 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 Scooty pep plus Brand Ola Electric TVS Price ₹ 85,099 ₹ 65,514 Range 128-181 km/charge - Mileage - 50.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 87.8 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -