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Ola Electric S1 vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). S1 engine makes power and torque 8500 w & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
S1 vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 Raider
BrandOla ElectricTVS
Price₹ 1.24 Lakhs₹ 82,860
Range128-181 km/charge-
Mileage-71.94 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.97 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
S1
Ola Electric S1
Pro
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ola Electric S1 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Left View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front:-110 / 70 - 12Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm130 mm
Length
1859 mm
Width
712 mm
Height
1160 mm
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
792 mm
Ground Clearance1
165 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm
Underseat Storage
36L
Kerb Weight
125 kg
Max Torque
58 Nm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Motor Type
Mid drive IPM-
Motor Power
8500 w -
Range
181 km/charge-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Chassis
TubularSingle cradle tubular frame
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Single ForkTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Mono ShockMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Features
Braking Type
Combine Braking System-
Charging Point
Yes-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Fast Charging Time
75 km in 18 min-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Processor
1.8 GHz Octacore-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Geofencing
Yes-
Gradeability
12°-
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Riding Modes
YesYes
Cruise Control
Yes-
Navigation
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
7 Inch touch screenYes
Top Speed
115 kmph-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
3s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
5s-
Headlight
LED-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Battery Capacity
3.97 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,22,09995,526
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,14982,860
RTO
8,8116,560
Insurance
3,1396,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6242,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

Raider Comparison with other bikes

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