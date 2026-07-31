In 2026 Ola Electric S1 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). S1 engine makes power and torque 8500 w & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
S1 vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1
|Raider
|Brand
|Ola Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|₹ 82,860
|Range
|128-181 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.94 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.97 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-