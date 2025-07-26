In 2026 Ola Electric S1 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). S1 engine makes power and torque 8500 w & 58 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
S1 vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Ola Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|₹ 82,500
|Range
|128-181 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.97 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-