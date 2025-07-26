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Ola Electric S1 vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). S1 engine makes power and torque 8500 w & 58 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
S1 vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 Ntorq 125
BrandOla ElectricTVS
Price₹ 1.24 Lakhs₹ 82,500
Range128-181 km/charge-
Mileage-47 to 50 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.97 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
S1
Ola Electric S1
Pro
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Disc
₹82,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ola Electric S1 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front:-110 / 70 - 12Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm-
Length
1859 mm
Width
712 mm
Height
1160 mm
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
792 mm
Ground Clearance1
165 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm
Underseat Storage
36L
Kerb Weight
125 kg
Max Torque
58 Nm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Motor Type
Mid drive IPM-
Motor Power
8500 w -
Range
181 km/charge-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Chassis
Tubular-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Single ForkTelescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers
Rear Suspension
Mono ShockCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Braking Type
Combine Braking System-
Charging Point
Yes-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Fast Charging Time
75 km in 18 min-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Processor
1.8 GHz Octacore-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Geofencing
Yes-
Gradeability
12°-
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Riding Modes
YesStreet,Sport
Cruise Control
Yes-
Navigation
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
7 Inch touch screen-
Top Speed
115 kmph-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
3s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
5s-
Headlight
LED-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Battery Capacity
3.97 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,22,09997,834
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,14982,500
RTO
8,8119,153
Insurance
3,1396,181
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6242,102

NTORQ 125 Comparison with other bikes

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