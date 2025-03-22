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HomeCompare BikesS1 vs Jupiter [2013-2024]

Ola Electric S1 vs TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). S1 engine makes power and torque 8500 w & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
S1 vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 Jupiter [2013-2024]
BrandOla ElectricTVS
Price₹ 1.24 Lakhs₹ 73,340
Range128-181 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.97 kWh-
Engine Capacity-109.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
S1
Ola Electric S1
Pro
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ola Electric S1 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Tyre Size
Front:-110 / 70 - 12-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloySheet Metal
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm130 mm
Length
1859 mm
Width
712 mm
Height
1160 mm
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
792 mm
Ground Clearance1
165 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm
Underseat Storage
36L
Kerb Weight
125 kg
Max Torque
58 Nm8.4 Nm
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Motor Type
Mid drive IPM-
Motor Power
8500 w -
Range
181 km/charge-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Chassis
TubularHigh Rigidity Underbone Type
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Single ForkTelescopic hydraulic
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper
Features
Braking Type
Combine Braking System-
Charging Point
Yes-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Fast Charging Time
75 km in 18 min-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Processor
1.8 GHz Octacore-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Geofencing
Yes-
Gradeability
12°-
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Speedometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesAnalogue
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Navigation
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
7 Inch touch screen-
Top Speed
115 kmph-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
3s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
5s-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Battery Capacity
3.97 kWh4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,22,09985,313
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,14973,340
RTO
8,8115,867
Insurance
3,1396,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6241,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

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