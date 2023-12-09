In 2023 Ola Electric S1 or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Ola Electric S1 or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Price starts at 85,099 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at 73,340 (ex-showroom price). S1 engine makes power and torque 8500 w & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.47 PS & 8.4 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. S1 has a range of up to 121 km/charge. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less