In 2026 Ola Electric S1 or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). S1 engine makes power and torque 8500 w & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
S1 vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Brand
|Ola Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Range
|128-181 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|37 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.97 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|197.75 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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