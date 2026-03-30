In 2026 Ola Electric S1 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S1 engine makes power and torque 8500 w & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
S1 vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1
|Apache rtr 160
|Brand
|Ola Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|Range
|128-181 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.97 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|159.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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