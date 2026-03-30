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Ola Electric S1 vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S1 engine makes power and torque 8500 w & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
S1 vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 Apache rtr 160
BrandOla ElectricTVS
Price₹ 1.24 Lakhs₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Range128-181 km/charge-
Mileage-47 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.97 kWh-
Engine Capacity-159.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
S1
Ola Electric S1
Pro
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ola Electric S1 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front:-110 / 70 - 12Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm270 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm130 mm
Length
1859 mm
Width
712 mm
Height
1160 mm
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
792 mm
Ground Clearance1
165 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm
Underseat Storage
36L
Kerb Weight
125 kg
Max Torque
58 Nm13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Motor Type
Mid drive IPM-
Motor Power
8500 w -
Range
181 km/charge-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Chassis
Tubular-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Single ForkTelescopic forks
Rear Suspension
Mono ShockMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Features
Braking Type
Combine Braking System-
Charging Point
Yes-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Fast Charging Time
75 km in 18 min-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Processor
1.8 GHz Octacore-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Geofencing
Yes-
Gradeability
12°-
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Riding Modes
YesRain,Sports,Urban
Cruise Control
Yes-
Navigation
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
7 Inch touch screenYes
Top Speed
115 kmph-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
3s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
5s-
Headlight
LEDAHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position Lamp
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Battery Capacity
3.97 kWh12V / 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,22,0991,32,642
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,1491,12,190
RTO
8,8118,975
Insurance
3,13911,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6242,850

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