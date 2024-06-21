In 2024 Ola Electric S1 or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 85,099 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of S1 up to 128-181 km/charge and the TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
S1 vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1
|Tz 3.3
|Brand
|Ola Electric
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 85,099
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|128-181 km/charge
|75-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.