HT Auto

Ola Electric S1 vs Tunwal TZ 3.3

In 2024 Ola Electric S1 or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 85,099 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of S1 up to 128-181 km/charge and the TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
S1 vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 Tz 3.3
BrandOla ElectricTunwal
Price₹ 85,099₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range128-181 km/charge75-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Filters
S1
Ola Electric S1
Pro
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Torque
58 Nm-
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Motor Type
Mid drive IPM-
Motor Power
8500 w -
Range
181 km/charge-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Tyre Size
Front:-110 / 70 - 12Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-120/80-16
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm-
Chassis
Tubular-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Single Fork-
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock-
Features
Braking Type
Combine Braking System-
Charging Point
Yes-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Fast Charging Time
75 km in 18 min-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Processor
1.8 GHz Octacore-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Geofencing
Yes-
Gradeability
12°-
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Navigation
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
7 Inch touch screen-
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Battery Capacity
3.97 kWh2.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,22,0991,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,1491,15,000
RTO
8,8110
Insurance
3,1390
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6242,471

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The offers are available the Ola S1 X Plus, S1 Air and S1 Pro and are worth up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000
    Ola Electric announces offers on S1 range of up to 15,000, but with a catch
    21 Jun 2024
    The Ola S1 X is the most accessible electric scooter from the brand and has helped catapult overall volumes
    Ola S1 X electric scooter gets smarter with these new features. Check details
    15 Jun 2024
    Ola Electric's proposed IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 9.52 crore equity shares.
    Ola Electric gets SEBI's nod to launch IPO worth 5,500 crore
    12 Jun 2024
    Ola Electric upcoming motorcycles inlcude Ola Cruiser, Ola Adventure, Ola Roadster and Ola Diamondhead.
    Confirmed! First-ever e-bike from Ola Electric to launch on…
    20 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
    BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
    22 Apr 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    Move OS 3 brings a slew of upgrades to the electric scooters including hyerrcharging, party mode, Bluetooth connectivity, proximity lock and more.
    Ola Move OS 3: Key feature updates
    28 Dec 2022
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    The Ola S1 Pro has enough silent grunt to get a move on real quick.
    Ola S1 Pro electric scooter: First impressions
    15 Nov 2021
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    View all
     