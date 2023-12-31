In 2024 Ola Electric S1 or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ola Electric S1 or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Price starts at 85,099 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S1 engine makes power and torque 8500 w & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. S1 has a range of up to 121 km/charge. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less