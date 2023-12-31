Saved Articles

Ola Electric S1 vs Suzuki Gixxer

In 2024 Ola Electric S1 or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

S1
Ola Electric S1
STD
₹94,999*
Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
BS6
₹1.12 Lakhs*
Max Torque
58 Nm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Mid drive IPM-
8500 w -
121 km/charge-
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
AutomaticManual
Yes-
On-Road Price
90,9941,37,897
Ex-Showroom Price
85,0991,16,700
RTO
011,366
Insurance
5,8958,966
Accessories Charges
0865
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9552,963

    Latest News

    Ola Electric co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal hinted at the company possibly entering the two-wheeler rental business in tourist cities
    Want an Ola S1 Pro on rent? CEO Bhavish Aggarwal thinks it’s possible
    31 Dec 2023
    Ola Electric achieved the 4 lakh production mark in 2 years since operations began at the end of 2021
    Ola Electric hits new production milestone of 4 lakh units ahead of IPO launch
    2 Jan 2024
    Ola Electric sells S1 Pro, S1 Air and S1X Plus electric scooters in India.
    Ola Electric sells over 30,000 electric scooters in December, captures 40% market share
    1 Jan 2024
    The Ola Electric lineup now comprises only two models - S1 Air and S1 Pro - with the S1 discontinued
    Ola Electric rolls out year-end offers on its S1, S1 Air & S1 Pro electric scooters. Check them out
    28 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Move OS 3 brings a slew of upgrades to the electric scooters including hyerrcharging, party mode, Bluetooth connectivity, proximity lock and more.
    Ola Move OS 3: Key feature updates
    28 Dec 2022
    The Ola S1 Pro has enough silent grunt to get a move on real quick.
    Ola S1 Pro electric scooter: First impressions
    15 Nov 2021
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    The company is betting big on the new 160R since it's a completely new bike.
    Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6: First Ride Review
    29 Jul 2020
