S1 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 Burgman street [2028-2026] Brand Ola Electric Suzuki Price ₹ 1.24 Lakhs ₹ 88,376 Range 128-181 km/charge - Mileage - 48 kmpl Battery Capacity 3.97 kWh - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). S1 engine makes power and torque 8500 w & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.