In 2026 Ola Electric S1 or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). S1 engine makes power and torque 8500 w & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
S1 vs Avenis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1
|Avenis
|Brand
|Ola Electric
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|₹ 83,793
|Range
|128-181 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.97 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-