In 2026 Ola Electric S1 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). S1 engine makes power and torque 8500 w & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
S1 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1
|Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Ola Electric
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|128-181 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|38.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.97 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-