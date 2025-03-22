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HomeCompare BikesS1 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

Ola Electric S1 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). S1 engine makes power and torque 8500 w & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
S1 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
BrandOla ElectricRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.24 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Range128-181 km/charge-
Mileage-38.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.97 kWh-
Engine Capacity-346 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
S1
Ola Electric S1
Pro
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ola Electric S1 Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front:-110 / 70 - 12Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloySpoke
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm280 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm153 mm
Length
1859 mm
Width
712 mm
Height
1160 mm
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
792 mm
Ground Clearance1
165 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm
Underseat Storage
36L
Kerb Weight
125 kg
Max Torque
58 Nm28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Motor Type
Mid drive IPM-
Motor Power
8500 w -
Range
181 km/charge-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick Start Only
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Chassis
TubularSingle downtube, using engine as stressed member
Body Type
Electric BikesCruiser Bikes
Front Suspension
Single ForkTelescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Mono ShockTwin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travel
Features
Braking Type
Combine Braking System-
Charging Point
Yes-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Fast Charging Time
75 km in 18 min-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Processor
1.8 GHz Octacore-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Geofencing
Yes-
Gradeability
12°-
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Navigation
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
7 Inch touch screen-
Top Speed
115 kmph-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
3s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
5s-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Battery Capacity
3.97 kWh12 V, 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,22,0991,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,1491,38,726
RTO
8,81111,728
Insurance
3,1398,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6243,413

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