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Ola Electric S1 vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of S1 up to 128-181 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
S1 vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 Rv400
BrandOla ElectricRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.24 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range128-181 km/charge150 km/charge
Battery Capacity3.97 kWh-
Charging Time-3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
S1
Ola Electric S1
Pro
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ola Electric S1 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Headlight View
Left View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front:-110 / 70 - 12Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm240 mm
Length
1859 mm
Width
712 mm
Height
1160 mm
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
792 mm
Ground Clearance1
165 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm
Underseat Storage
36L
Kerb Weight
125 kg
Max Torque
58 Nm170 Nm
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Motor Type
Mid drive IPM-
Motor Power
8500 w 3000 W
Range
181 km/charge-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Chassis
TubularLightweight Single cradle Frame
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Single ForkUpside Down Forks
Rear Suspension
Mono ShockMonoshock(Adjustable)
Features
Braking Type
Combine Braking System-
Charging Point
Yes-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Fast Charging Time
75 km in 18 min-
Internet Connectivity
YesYes
Processor
1.8 GHz Octacore-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Geofencing
Yes-
Gradeability
12°-
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Riding Modes
YesEco, Normal and Sport
Cruise Control
Yes-
Navigation
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
7 Inch touch screenYes
Top Speed
115 kmph-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
3s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
5s-
Headlight
LED-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Battery Capacity
3.97 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,22,0991,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,1491,39,950
RTO
8,8110
Insurance
3,1395,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6243,132

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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