In 2026 Ola Electric S1 or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of S1 up to 128-181 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
S1 vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1
|Rv400
|Brand
|Ola Electric
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|128-181 km/charge
|150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|3.97 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 30 Minutes