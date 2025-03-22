In 2026 Ola Electric S1 or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of S1 up to 128-181 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
S1 vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1
|Revolt rv300
|Brand
|Ola Electric
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|128-181 km/charge
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|3.97 kWh
|60 V
|Charging Time
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