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Ola Electric S1 vs Revolt Motors Revolt RV300

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of S1 up to 128-181 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
S1 vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 Revolt rv300
BrandOla ElectricRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.24 Lakhs₹ 94,999
Range128-181 km/charge180 km/charge
Battery Capacity3.97 kWh60 V
Charging Time--

Filters
S1
Ola Electric S1
Pro
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ola Electric S1 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front:-110 / 70 - 12Front :--90/80-17,Rear :-110/80-17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm180 mm
Length
1859 mm
Width
712 mm
Height
1160 mm
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
792 mm
Ground Clearance1
165 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm
Underseat Storage
36L
Kerb Weight
125 kg
Max Torque
58 Nm-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Motor Type
Mid drive IPMHub Mounted
Motor Power
8500 w 1500 W
Range
181 km/charge180 km/charge
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Chassis
TubularLightweight Single cradle Frame
Body Type
Electric BikesElectric Bikes
Front Suspension
Single ForkUpside Down Forks
Rear Suspension
Mono ShockAdjustable Monoshock
Features
Braking Type
Combine Braking SystemCombi Brake System
Charging Point
YesYes
Fast Charging
YesYes
Console
DigitalDigital
Fast Charging Time
75 km in 18 min-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Processor
1.8 GHz Octacore-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Geofencing
Yes-
Gradeability
12°-
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Riding Modes
YesYes
Cruise Control
Yes-
Navigation
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
7 Inch touch screenYes
Top Speed
115 kmph-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
3s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
5s-
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Battery Capacity
3.97 kWh60 V
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,22,09994,999
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,14994,999
RTO
8,8110
Insurance
3,1390
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6242,041

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