In 2023 Ola Electric S1 Pro or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2023 Ola Electric S1 Pro or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Pro Price starts at 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Price starts at 2.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S1 Pro engine makes power and torque 8500 W & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Yezdi Adventure engine makes power & torque 30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm & 29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Yezdi Adventure in 1 colour. S1 Pro has a range of up to 181 km/charge. The Yezdi Adventure mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less