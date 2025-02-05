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HomeCompare BikesS1 Pro [2023-2025] vs Adventure [2024]

Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] vs Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S1 Pro [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 10.8 kW & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro [2023-2025] in 5 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. S1 Pro [2023-2025] has a range of up to 195 km/charge. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
S1 Pro [2023-2025] vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 pro [2023-2025] Adventure [2024]
BrandOla ElectricYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.6 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Range195 km/charge-
Mileage-33.07 kmpl
Battery Capacity4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-334 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours 18 Minutes-

Filters
S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Gen 2
₹1.60 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Adventure [2024]
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
Matte-Tornado Black
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left Side View
Front Right View
Right Side View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1859 mm-
Wheelbase
1359 mm1465 mm
Additional Storage
34 L-
Height
1160 mm-
Kerb Weight
125 kg187 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm815 mm
Width
712 mm-
Wheel Size
12 inchFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.6 sec-
Range
197 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
10.8 kW29.6 PS
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
58 Nm29.84 Nm
Continious Power
5.5 kw-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start-
Motor Power
5 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Mid Drive IPM-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Chassis
Tubular & Sheet metal-
Rear Suspension
Mono shockMonoshock Absorber With Linkage, 7-Step Adjustable Pre Load
Front Suspension
Twin telescopicTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Hyper, Sport, Normal & Eco-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
34 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Party Mode, Drive Modes - Normal | Sports | Hyper | Eco, Seat Length - 738 mm, Remote Boot Lock, Predictive Maintenance, Key Sharing, 3 GB RAM, LTE Connectivity-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
7 inch Touch ScreenYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours 18 Minutes-
Battery Warranty
3 Year or 50000 KM-
Battery Capacity
4 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,65,6812,25,980
Ex-Showroom Price
1,59,9991,98,111
RTO
015,848
Insurance
5,68212,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5614,857

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