In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S1 Pro [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 10.8 kW & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro [2023-2025] in 5 colours. S1 Pro [2023-2025] has a range of up to 195 km/charge. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
S1 Pro [2023-2025] vs Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1 pro [2023-2025]
|Roadster
|Brand
|Ola Electric
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.6 Lakhs
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Range
|195 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|29.06 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|4 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|334 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5 Hours 18 Minutes
|-