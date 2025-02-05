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HomeCompare BikesS1 Pro [2023-2025] vs R15 V4

Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S1 Pro [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 10.8 kW & 58 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro [2023-2025] in 5 colours. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. S1 Pro [2023-2025] has a range of up to 195 km/charge. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
S1 Pro [2023-2025] vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 pro [2023-2025] R15 v4
BrandOla ElectricYamaha
Price₹ 1.6 Lakhs₹ 1.73 Lakhs
Range195 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours 18 Minutes-

Filters
S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Gen 2
₹1.60 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm170 mm
Length
1859 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm1325 mm
Additional Storage
34 L-
Height
1160 mm1135 mm
Kerb Weight
125 kg142 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm815 mm
Width
712 mm725 mm
Wheel Size
12 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/70R17
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.6 sec-
Range
197 km495 km
Max Speed
120 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
10.8 kW18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
58 Nm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Continious Power
5.5 kw-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Mid Drive IPMChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Chassis
Tubular & Sheet metal-
Rear Suspension
Mono shockLinked-Type Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Twin telescopicTelescopic upside Down Fork (USD Fork), Dia. 37 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Hyper, Sport, Normal & EcoTrack,Street
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
34 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Party Mode, Drive Modes - Normal | Sports | Hyper | Eco, Seat Length - 738 mm, Remote Boot Lock, Predictive Maintenance, Key Sharing, 3 GB RAM, LTE ConnectivityPosition light, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, VVA
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
7 inch Touch ScreenYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours 18 Minutes-
Battery Warranty
3 Year or 50000 KM-
Battery Capacity
4 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,65,6811,98,494
Ex-Showroom Price
1,59,9991,73,050
RTO
013,844
Insurance
5,68211,600
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5614,266

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