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HomeCompare BikesS1 Pro [2023-2025] vs FZS 25

Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). S1 Pro [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 10.8 kW & 58 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro [2023-2025] in 5 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. S1 Pro [2023-2025] has a range of up to 195 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
S1 Pro [2023-2025] vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 pro [2023-2025] Fzs 25
BrandOla ElectricYamaha
Price₹ 1.6 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Range195 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours 18 Minutes-

Filters
S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Gen 2
₹1.60 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Length
1859 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm1360 mm
Additional Storage
34 L-
Height
1160 mm1105 mm
Kerb Weight
125 kg154 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm795 mm
Width
712 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
12 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.6 sec
Range
197 km
Max Speed
120 kmph
Max Power
10.8 kW20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
58 Nm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Continious Power
5.5 kw-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Mid Drive IPMChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Chassis
Tubular & Sheet metalDiamond
Rear Suspension
Mono shock7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Twin telescopicTelescopic Fork
Features
Riding Modes
Hyper, Sport, Normal & Eco-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
34 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Party Mode, Drive Modes - Normal | Sports | Hyper | Eco, Seat Length - 738 mm, Remote Boot Lock, Predictive Maintenance, Key Sharing, 3 GB RAM, LTE Connectivity-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
7 inch Touch ScreenYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours 18 Minutes-
Battery Warranty
3 Year or 50000 KM-
Battery Capacity
4 kWh12 V, 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
LEDYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,65,6811,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,59,9991,39,300
RTO
011,674
Insurance
5,68210,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5613,546

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