In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S1 Pro [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 10.8 kW & 58 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro [2023-2025] in 5 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. S1 Pro [2023-2025] has a range of up to 195 km/charge. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
S1 Pro [2023-2025] vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1 pro [2023-2025]
|Fz-fi v3
|Brand
|Ola Electric
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.6 Lakhs
|₹ 1.08 Lakhs
|Range
|195 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49.30 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|4 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5 Hours 18 Minutes
|-