In 2023 Ola Electric S1 Pro or Vespa ZX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Ola Electric S1 Pro Price starts at 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa ZX 125 Price starts at 98,911 (ex-showroom price).
S1 Pro engine makes power and torque 8500 W & 58 Nm.
On the other hand, ZX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro in 5 colours.
S1 Pro has a range of up to 181 km/charge.
The ZX 125 mileage is around 40 to 45 kmpl.
