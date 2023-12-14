In 2023 Ola Electric S1 Pro or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Ola Electric S1 Pro or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Pro Price starts at 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at 93,470 (last recorded price). S1 Pro engine makes power and torque 8500 W & 58 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro in 5 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. S1 Pro has a range of up to 181 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less