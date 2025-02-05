In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). S1 Pro [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 10.8 kW & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro [2023-2025] in 5 colours. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. S1 Pro [2023-2025] has a range of up to 195 km/charge. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
S1 Pro [2023-2025] vs Elegante 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1 pro [2023-2025]
|Elegante 150
|Brand
|Ola Electric
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.6 Lakhs
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|Range
|195 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|4 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|5 Hours 18 Minutes
|-