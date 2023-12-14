In 2023 Ola Electric S1 Pro or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Ola Electric S1 Pro or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Ola Electric S1 Pro Price starts at 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at 95,219 (ex-showroom price).
S1 Pro engine makes power and torque 8500 W & 58 Nm.
On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm & 11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
TVS offers the Raider in 4 colours.
S1 Pro has a range of up to 181 km/charge.
The Raider mileage is around 67 kmpl.
