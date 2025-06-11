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HomeCompare BikesS1 Pro [2023-2025] vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). S1 Pro [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 10.8 kW & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro [2023-2025] in 5 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. S1 Pro [2023-2025] has a range of up to 195 km/charge. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
S1 Pro [2023-2025] vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 pro [2023-2025] Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
BrandOla ElectricTVS
Price₹ 1.6 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Range195 km/charge-
Mileage-37 kmpl
Battery Capacity4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-197.75 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours 18 Minutes-

Filters
S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Gen 2
₹1.60 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Speedometer
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left Side View
Front Right View
Right Side View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Length
1859 mm2050 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm1353 mm
Additional Storage
34 L-
Height
1160 mm1050 mm
Kerb Weight
125 kg152 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm800 mm
Width
712 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
12 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.6 sec-
Range
197 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph127 kmph
Max Power
10.8 kW20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
58 Nm17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Continious Power
5.5 kw-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Mid Drive IPMChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Chassis
Tubular & Sheet metalDouble Cradle Split Synchro Stiff Frame
Rear Suspension
Mono shockMono Tube - Mono Shock
Front Suspension
Twin telescopicTelescopic Forks with Preload Adjuster
Features
Riding Modes
Hyper, Sport, Normal & EcoRain,Sports,Urban
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
34 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesBluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Party Mode, Drive Modes - Normal | Sports | Hyper | Eco, Seat Length - 738 mm, Remote Boot Lock, Predictive Maintenance, Key Sharing, 3 GB RAM, LTE ConnectivityBore To Stroke Ratio ( 1.14 ), Smart Xonnect Technology, Glide Through Technology
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
7 inch Touch Screen-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours 18 Minutes-
Battery Warranty
3 Year or 50000 KM-
Battery Capacity
4 kWh12 V, 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED With AHO
Projector Headlights
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,65,6811,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
1,59,9991,46,820
RTO
011,745
Insurance
5,68211,159
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5613,648
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

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