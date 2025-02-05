In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S1 Pro [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 10.8 kW & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro [2023-2025] in 5 colours. S1 Pro [2023-2025] has a range of up to 195 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
S1 Pro [2023-2025] vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S1 pro [2023-2025]
|Apache rtr 160 4v
|Brand
|Ola Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.6 Lakhs
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|Range
|195 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|41 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|4 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|159.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5 Hours 18 Minutes
|-