hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesS1 Pro [2023-2025] vs Apache RTR 160

Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S1 Pro [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 10.8 kW & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro [2023-2025] in 5 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. S1 Pro [2023-2025] has a range of up to 195 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
S1 Pro [2023-2025] vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 pro [2023-2025] Apache rtr 160
BrandOla ElectricTVS
Price₹ 1.6 Lakhs₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Range195 km/charge-
Mileage-47 kmpl
Battery Capacity4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-159.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours 18 Minutes-

Filters
S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Gen 2
₹1.60 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Length
1859 mm2085 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm1300 mm
Additional Storage
34 L-
Height
1160 mm1105 mm
Kerb Weight
125 kg137 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm790 mm
Width
712 mm730 mm
Wheel Size
12 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.6 sec-
Range
197 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph107 kmph
Max Power
10.8 kW16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
58 Nm13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Continious Power
5.5 kw-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Mid Drive IPMChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Chassis
Tubular & Sheet metal-
Rear Suspension
Mono shockMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Front Suspension
Twin telescopicTelescopic forks
Features
Riding Modes
Hyper, Sport, Normal & EcoRain,Sports,Urban
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
34 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Party Mode, Drive Modes - Normal | Sports | Hyper | Eco, Seat Length - 738 mm, Remote Boot Lock, Predictive Maintenance, Key Sharing, 3 GB RAM, LTE Connectivity(Maximum Speed - Urban/Rain Mode - 97 kmph), (Maximum Power - Urban/Rain Mode - 13.32 PS @ 8000 rpm), (Maximum Torque - Urban/Rain Mode - 12.7 Nm @ 6500 rpm), Position Lamp, Roto Petal Disc Brake, Brake Fluid - DOT 3/DOT 4, Glide Through Technology
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
7 inch Touch ScreenYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours 18 Minutes-
Battery Warranty
3 Year or 50000 KM-
Battery Capacity
4 kWh12V / 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDAHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position Lamp
Projector Headlights
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,65,6811,32,642
Ex-Showroom Price
1,59,9991,12,190
RTO
08,975
Insurance
5,68211,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5612,850

Apache RTR 160 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Raider
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Pulsar N160
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Apache RTR 180
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs FZS FI V4

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Ola S1 Pro+ electric scooter is available in two different battery pack choices - 4 kWh and 5.3 kWh.
Ola S1 Pro+ promising 320 km range debuts 4680 Bharat battery cells. All key facts you must know
5 Feb 2025
TVS has launched the 2026 Apache RTR 160 4V with updated variants and new features across the range
2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with new trims; prices begin at 1.25 lakh
30 Mar 2026
Ather Rizta, Ola S1 Pro Plus, TVS iQube ST are some of the electric scooters that offer generous storage space to the rider.
Ather Rizta to Ola S1 Pro Plus: Electric scooters offering more than 30-litre storage
10 Feb 2025
The newly introduced 2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 features dual-channel ABS for the first time.
2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 launched with dual-channel ABS at 1.34 lakh
27 Jun 2025
Simple Energy is expecting to shake up the Indian electric scooter segment with the Simple One Gen 1.5, which competes with Ola S1 Pro Plus.
Simple One Gen 1.5 vs Ola S1 Pro Plus: Battle of electric scooters intensifies
12 Feb 2025
The teaser that the brand released shows the LED Daytime Running Lamps of the upcoming motorcycles.
2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 teased ahead of launch
24 Jun 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

TVS and Hyundai's E4W Concept EV has been designed for intra-city mobility and last-mile mobility solutions, to be operational in the commercial sector. The electric four-seater car can be used as an alternative to e-rickshaws in the future.
E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
Move OS 3 brings a slew of upgrades to the electric scooters including hyerrcharging, party mode, Bluetooth connectivity, proximity lock and more.
Ola Move OS 3: Key feature updates
28 Dec 2022
EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
The Ola Roadster X is the entry level variant from the Roadster series and it starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>74,999 for the 2.5 kWh battery option.
Ola Roadster, Roadster X electric motorcycles launched: Price, range, battery explained
10 Feb 2025
TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
17 Feb 2023
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers