Ola Electric S1 Pro or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Pro Price starts at 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at 1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S1 Pro engine makes power and torque 8500 W & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm & 22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm respectively. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro in 17 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. S1 Pro has a range of up to 181 km/charge. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.