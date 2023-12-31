In 2024 Ola Electric S1 Pro or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of
In 2024 Ola Electric S1 Pro or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Ola Electric S1 Pro Price starts at 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at 1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
S1 Pro engine makes power and torque 8500 W & 58 Nm.
On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm & 22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm respectively.
Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro in 17 colours.
Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours.
S1 Pro has a range of up to 181 km/charge.
The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
