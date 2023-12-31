In 2024 Ola Electric S1 Pro or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ola Electric S1 Pro or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Pro Price starts at 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S1 Pro engine makes power and torque 8500 W & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro in 17 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. S1 Pro has a range of up to 181 km/charge. The Gixxer mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less