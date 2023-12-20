In 2023 Ola Electric S1 Pro or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Ola Electric S1 Pro or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Pro Price starts at 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street Price starts at 93,499 (ex-showroom price). S1 Pro engine makes power and torque 8500 W & 58 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Burgman Street in 5 colours. S1 Pro has a range of up to 181 km/charge. The Burgman Street mileage is around 55.89 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less